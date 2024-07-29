Fun Guy released its new line of kanna-infused fruit chews and chocolates this past February.

Kanna is a mood-enhancing succulent—a euphoric, social lubricant that acts like an adaptogen that heightens experiences without the comedown, per the brand. Fun Guy’s products reportedly harness the natural powers of the succulent plant to support feelings of euphoria, reducing stress, and providing a subtle energy lift.

Fun Guy chews and chocolate are to be used on occasions when, for example, consumers are heading to a concert and prefer not to consume alcohol or other substances but want an elevated enhancement. The boost they will feel is an improvement in general mood (not a high from ingesting them like other edibles).

The fruit chews and chocolate are mixed with kanna, adaptogenic mushrooms, and aphrodisiacs. The psychoactive, organic, and fast-acting formula consists of kanna, damiana, cordyceps, and guarana.

