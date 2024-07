QVC has debuted a Jonas Brothers Holiday Tin with four flavors. The Jonas Brothers love chocolate, and are bringing their favorites to consumers.

Each tin includes four 3-oz. bags of milk chocolate-covered mini grahams, dark chocolate-covered pretzels, milk chocolate caramel bites with pretzel crunch, and dark chocolate caramels with sea salt.

The Holiday Tin and milk chocolate caramel bites with pretzel crunch are both exclusive to QVC through August 21.

