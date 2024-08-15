Just Born's Peeps, Mike and Ike's, and Goldenberg's brands have just released their seasonal lineup for this fall.

Returning items, which are all gluten-free and fat-free, include:

Peeps Marshmallow Pumpkins: Consumers can enjoy Halloween with pumpkin-shaped Marshmallow treats, no carving required. Decorated with three different jack-o-lantern faces, these goodies are perfect for snacking or adding a festive touch to fall baking recipes. SRP: $1.25–$1.79 for a three-count package, $1.45–$2.49 for a six-count package.

Peeps Marshmallow Ghosts: These frightful Marshmallow Ghosts are the quintessential Halloween treat. Enjoy them on their own, share with friends, or use them to add a ghostly touch to your seasonal crafts and recipes. SRP: $1.25–$1.79 for a three-count package, $1.45–$2.49 for a six-count package.

Peeps Marshmallow Monsters : Make Halloween extra ghoulish with these green monster-shaped Peeps. Ideal for trick-or- treaters, they add a fun twist to celebrations and are sure to delight every goblin and ghost. SRP: $1.25–$1.79 for a three-count package, $1.45–$2.49 for a six-count package.

Peeps Marshmallow Skulls: The Marshmallow Skulls add a burst of color and fun to your festive celebrations. SRP: $1.25–$1.79 for a three-count package, $1.45–$2.49 for a six-count package.

In addition, Goldenberg's Peanut Chews Original Dark Stand Up Bag: The brand's Original Dark flavor in convenient bite-sized pieces, individually wrapped and perfect for trick-or-treaters. Available in two sizes, a small 10.5-oz. stand-up bag and a large 32-oz. stand-up bag, look for this classic treat in stores across the Mid-Atlantic region. SRP: $4.50–$6.50 per 10.5-oz. bag, $12.99– $14.99 per 32-oz. bag. The chews are kosher, gluten-free, and less than 50 calories for one piece.

And new this year: Mike and Ike Sour Spooky Treats, in Sour Wicked Watermelon, Sour Orange Scream, and Sour Ghoulish Grape. SRP: $1.25–$2.19 per 4.25-oz. theater box. Gluten-free, fat-free, and kosher.

