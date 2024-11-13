Just Born's Peeps brand recently debuted its 2024 holiday lineup, including a few re-releases, and its Mike and Ike brand also has a new holiday product.

The Peeps 2024 lineup is filled with seasonal-inspired shapes and nostalgic flavors, the brand says. The lineup includes:

Peeps Marshmallow Snowmen

Peeps Marshmallow Trees

Peeps Marshmallow Gingerbread Men

Peeps Marshmallow Stockings

Peeps Holiday Vanilla Crème Flavored Pop

Peeps Candy Cane Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

Mike and Ike is also spreading holiday cheer with its Mike and Ike Merry Mix. The candy features festive packaging and a blend of seasonal flavors including holiday punch, cherry, and lime.

Consumers can also check out holiday recipe and craft inspiration on the Peeps brand website.

