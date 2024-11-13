Just Born's Peeps brand recently debuted its 2024 holiday lineup, including a few re-releases, and its Mike and Ike brand also has a new holiday product.
The Peeps 2024 lineup is filled with seasonal-inspired shapes and nostalgic flavors, the brand says. The lineup includes:
- Peeps Marshmallow Snowmen
- Peeps Marshmallow Trees
- Peeps Marshmallow Gingerbread Men
- Peeps Marshmallow Stockings
- Peeps Holiday Vanilla Crème Flavored Pop
- Peeps Candy Cane Flavored Marshmallow Chicks
Mike and Ike is also spreading holiday cheer with its Mike and Ike Merry Mix. The candy features festive packaging and a blend of seasonal flavors including holiday punch, cherry, and lime.
Consumers can also check out holiday recipe and craft inspiration on the Peeps brand website.
