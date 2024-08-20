Better Sour has appointed Douglas MacFarlane and Ed Schultz as the newest advisors to the fast-growing globally-inspired sour gummy candy company. MacFarlane currently serves as CEO and board member of Chosen Foods, previously was the CEO & board member of SmartSweets, and is on the board of directors of Lenny & Larry's. Schultz is the president and CEO of Hawaiian Host Group, and prior to that, was the owner and president of Honolulu Coffee Company. He also serves on the board of directors of the National Confectioners Association (NCA) and in 2023 was awarded the NCA’s Advocate of the Year.

“It’s been a fast-paced 15 months since launching into retail and, as we enter our next phase of growth, we’re confident we’ll benefit greatly from the wealth of knowledge and relationships that Ed and Douglas bring to CPG, particularly in the candy space. We’re grateful for their belief in us and Better Sour’s potential,” shares Semira Nikou, co-founder and CEO of Better Sour.

MacFarlane and Schultz join advisors Chris Robb and Mike Schall, who have served on the advisory board since Better Sour’s debut in 2023. Better Sour was founded by lifelong best friends: Bella Hughes, a repeat CPG founder, who most recently led Shaka Tea through an exit, and Semira Nikou, a former attorney. Launched in retail in May 2023, the brand celebrates tart fruit flavors from around the world in snackable, low-sugar, and vegan gummy candy form.

“I’ve been a big fan of what Better Sour has been building and admire the innovation they’re bringing to the candy aisle. The gummy category has been exploding and Better Sour is positioned perfectly to be a unique great tasting product on the shelf. It’s also great to be advising Bella and Semira with our shared Hawaiʻi roots,” says Schultz.

The appointments come during a period of growth for Better Sour. This fall, Better Sour will be further expanding its retail footprint, on-track to be sold in 3,000 doors by the end of the year. Its current retail doors include Albertsons, Target, Ralphs, Central Market, Shoprite, The Fresh Market, Fresh Thyme, and Foodland. The brand is also available on Amazon, Good Eggs, Hungryroot and Misfits Market.

“I’ve been impressed with the focused and methodical way the Better Sour team has been building its brand, and how the team continually examines how their products work in various retail channels. They have fantastic data and a truly delicious, unique product, coupled with an impressive set of retail wins early on. I’m looking forward to helping them continue to grow,” shares MacFarlane.

According to SPINS’ Confectionery Trends and the State of the Industry report, published July 15, 2024 by SPINS Marketing, non-chocolate and gums/mints drove 63% of growth in candy for the 52-week period ending in March 24, 2024, with non-chocolate candy gaining a 31% share over the same period last year.

