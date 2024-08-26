Candy Industry Senior Editor Liz Parker was recently able to touch base with Mark Mazik, director of marketing and portfolio management, The Hershey Experience, to inquire about certain online-only candies, which are also available at Hershey Chocolate World locations.





Liz Parker: How does Hershey decide what candies it wants to make available only online and at Hershey Chocolate World locations, such as the Reese's Pieces Caramel and Cookie Biscuit flavor?

Mark Mazik: We are always looking to surprise and delight lovers of our brands with unique and exclusive small-batch productions of experimental flavors, as well as tastes from our international portfolio. We keep a pulse on trends and listen to our guests’ feedback to influence our exclusive portfolio strategies.





LP: What candies are currently on the roster of products that consumers can only buy online and at Hershey Chocolate World (HCW)?

MM: We have over 40 exclusive items, including our Golden Almond collection, Hershey’s Ice Crème Shoppe Bars, and Unique Hershey’s Kisses Flavors of the World, only found outside of the U.S.





LP: Do some brands/products perform better being sold online/at HCW only, vs. selling just in stores?

MM: All our products are designed to meet our consumers’ needs, but Hershey’s exclusive portfolio, sold only online and at Hershey’s Chocolate World, generates excitement from our loyal consumers who want to immerse themselves in our brands in ways they can’t anywhere else.





LP: What are some of the most popular online/HCW brands right now?

MM: Our recent launch of two exclusive Reese’s Pieces items has resonated with consumers, and our Golden Almond collection is picking up steam as we head into core gifting occasions in the coming months.



LP: Any new online/HCW products coming out in late 2024/early 2025?

MM: Absolutely, we are launching new Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels just in time for fall. Coming this holiday season, we have exclusive gift packages available online at shop.hersheys.com. Our “Fans First” platform, a rebrand of the consumer favorite “Direct from the Factory,” plans to feature Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs in early 2025, followed by Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins in July, giving Reese’s fans early access to their favorite shaped Reese’s products.

