Amos Sweets recently launched new freeze-dried gummies, featuring them in a Facebook reel. Each 4-oz. bag is sealed in a resealable, stand-up aluminum foil pouch for freshness, and shipped in protective boxes to prevent breakage.

Consumers can experience the snap and crunch of Amos Freeze Dried Gummy Bananas with intense banana flavor and no stickiness, per the brand. The brand is inviting its fans to dive into the latest TikTok sensation with the freeze-dried crunchy gummy bananas.

The gummy bananas are gluten-free, fat-free, cholesterol-free, and sodium-free.

Shenzhen Amos Sweets & Foods Co. Ltd. is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.