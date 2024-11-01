Sow Good Inc., purveyor of freeze-dried candy, is introducing a new collection of treats just in time for the holidays: Limited-Edition Holiday Marshmallows (Jumbo Santas, Christmas Trees, and Jumbo Snowmen); Taffy Bombs; Chamoy coated candies (Peach Puffs, Sweet Bears, and Sweet Worms); and Mint to Be.

The series of hyper-crunchy confections includes:

Taffy Bombs : Once-chewy saltwater taffy is transformed into crunchy, lightweight, and flavor-packed treats, says the brand.

Once-chewy saltwater taffy is transformed into crunchy, lightweight, and flavor-packed treats, says the brand. Limited-Edition Jumbo Santas, Christmas Trees, and Jumbo Snowmen Marshmallows: Each treat brings a twist to the sweetness of traditional holiday marshmallows.

Each treat brings a twist to the sweetness of traditional holiday marshmallows. Chamoy Peach Puffs , Sweet Bears (HEB exclusive), and Sweet Worms : Sweet and tangy Chamoy-coated candies.

Sweet and tangy Chamoy-coated candies. Mint to Be (4.0-oz and .8-oz ) : Minty and refreshing, each bite reportedly comes packed with large bursts of flavor thanks to the power of freeze drying.

According to the Whole Foods Market 2025 Trend Forecast, consumers are craving innovative snacking experiences that offer crunchy textures and incorporate international flavors like Chamoy, for instance. Sow Good keeps a close pulse on ever changing trends and leverages its more than 15 years of manufacturing expertise to consistently develop creations that are optimized specifically for freeze drying, the brand says.

“We’ve managed to revitalize the candy sector in such a short period of time since launching in early 2023, which is a testament to our superior, proprietary machinery and the high-quality products that we produce,” says Claudia Goldfarb, CEO and co-founder of Sow Good. “By March 2025, our chew candy production will be entirely in-house, which will further differentiate us from the competition and enhance our commitment to excellence. While the big players and newcomers alike try to navigate freeze drying and come up with their own methods, we’ll keep leading the charge by disrupting and pushing boundaries.”

Due to the strong demand for Sow Good’s treats, the brand is expanding its production capacity by doubling the number of freeze dryers at both its Irving location and new 324,000 square-foot Dallas facility. Sow Good is also on track to be in over 10,000 stores by the end of 2024, with plans to launch in Europe by early 2025.

Sow Good offers a unique variety of additional freeze-dried candies such as Lemon Puffs, Mini Sweet + Sour Bites, and Crunchy Bears, to name a few. These treats and more can be purchased at major retailers nationwide including Five Below, Cracker Barrel, Kroger, HEB, Amazon, and at thisissowgood.com.

