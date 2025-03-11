Hershey recently released Jolly Rancher Freeze Dried, a twist on the brand's signature fruity flavors.

Freeze-dried candy is exploding as one of 2025’s hottest food trends, with the market set to soar from $1.36 billion to nearly $2.4 billion by 2030 1. But it’s not just sales that are booming—it’s a full-fledged social media phenomenon. With #freezedriedcandy receiving over 4.7 billion views on TikTok, fans can’t get enough of the crunch, intensified taste, and freeze-drying process. Internal research shows that there is an unmet demand for unique flavor and texture experiences and Jolly Rancher is stepping in to bring its fruit flavors to the freeze-dried craze.

Using cutting-edge freeze-drying tech, the brand has transformed its signature varieties—Green Apple, Blue Raspberry, and Watermelon—into light, ultra-crunchy bites that reportedly puff up in size and deliver a punch of flavor with every bite. The process removes moisture while intensifying Jolly Rancher’s bold fruit flavors, creating an amplified burst of fruity intensity and a sensorial experience.

“Jolly Rancher Freeze Dried isn’t just a new way to snack—it’s a total flavor revolution,” says Vivek Mehrotra, senior manager of equity and activation at Jolly Rancher. "It’s an entirely different way to experience Jolly Rancher—unexpected, playful, and, of course, impossibly fruity.”

New Jolly Rancher Freeze Dried will be available in a 3.1-oz pack at retailers nationwide starting February. Pricing is at the sole discretion of retailers.

¹ Grand View Research (2024). Freeze Dried Candy Market To Reach $2,376.1 Million By 2030

