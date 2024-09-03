Hershey recently published a blog post entitled "Treats and Trends: Boosting Halloween Sales with Shopper Insights."

The authors include Shannon Fisk, senior manager seasons; Lindsey McAllister, senior manager human insights; and Stephan Calhoun, senior manager retail design and experience.

Key takeaways include:

Evolving shopper habits: Consumers are sticking to Halloween traditions, but their spending habits are shifting towards savings, making it essential to enhance the shopping experience to capture attention and drive sales.

Consumers are sticking to Halloween traditions, but their spending habits are shifting towards savings, making it essential to enhance the shopping experience to capture attention and drive sales. Inspiring impulse buys: Creative seasonal displays are crucial, with 87% of consumers saying they remind them to purchase candy.

Creative seasonal displays are crucial, with 87% of consumers saying they remind them to purchase candy. Maximizing online and in-store experiences: Centralized in-store displays and dedicated online landing pages can significantly boost unplanned purchases and overall sales.

"Early insights reveal that while consumers are sticking to Halloween traditions, their spending habits are evolving. With shoppers increasingly focused on savings, enhancing the retail experience to capture their attention and drive sales is crucial. By creating engaging shopping environments, offering enticing promotions and providing value, retailers can boost impulse purchases and foster stronger engagement during this crucial period," the authors recommend.

The post says that Hershey is collaborating with retailers to elevate the shopping experience for a successful Halloween season. While seasonal shopping is often planned, the selection and purchase of items are usually impulsive, the authors say.

"A seasonal destination inspires shoppers to purchase early. Those who start shopping early in the season will make more trips and spend a greater amount than those who first purchase during mid or late season," notes the authors.

Read the full blog post here.

The Hershey Company is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.