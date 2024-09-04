Haribo is putting the “happy” back in “Happy Halloween” with its fall lineup, including a brand new gummy to enjoy: Goldbears Fall Edition. The new edition of Goldbears comes in a variety of fall colors and fruity flavors: raspberry, orange, and lemon. The Goldbears Fall Edition is available for a limited time only.

"We're thrilled to announce Goldbears Fall Edition, a festive take on our beloved Goldbears that captures the season's essence alongside our Halloween fan favorites," says Hannah Curlee, seasonal brand manager at HARIBO. "We always aim to inspire childlike happiness for gummy fanatics everywhere, and we know consumers eagerly anticipate the fall season every year as it's tied to familiar feelings of coziness, warmth and gathering with loved ones. We're excited to be part of the fun and introduce the fall-themed treat our fans have been craving."

Along with the new fall-themed treat, Haribo is bringing back other sweet and sour gummies for the season, including Sour Vampire Bats, Trick or Treat Mix, and Sweet or Scary Mix.

Trick or Treat Mix and Sweet or Scary Mix

These spooky assortments include a variety of Haribo's favorites: 45 treat-sized bags full of three different gummies—Goldbears, Ghostly Gummies, and Sour Bats—and the Trick or Treat Mix will have those varieties plus Twin Snakes and Happy Cola, containing 80 or 150 treat-sized bags.

Sour Bats

Haribo Sour Bats will return to shelves this fall. This Halloween staple offers bat-shaped gummies in a variety of sour two-flavor combinations: orange with black currant, green apple with black currant, and cherry with black currant.

Haribo & Hershey's Assortment

Continuing the brand's partnership with Hershey this Halloween season, Haribo Goldbears are back in a variety of Hershey assortment bags.

Haribo Goldbears

The 24-count of treat-size packs includes all five of Haribo Goldbears' flavors: strawberry, pineapple, orange, raspberry, and lemon.

For more information about Haribo of America, visit haribo.com/en-us.

Haribo GmbH & Co. K.G. is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.