Haribo is launching a new gummy, Berry Hearts. The Berry Hearts feature a triple-layer foam gummy with a reportedly soft, cloud-like texture, in Valentine's Day shapes, and Blueberry, Wildberry, and Strawberry flavors. They are available in 3.1-oz and 7.5-oz bags.

In addition to classic Haribo flavors, its Valentine's Day lineup includes 25- and 40-pc Valentine Exchange bags.

The rest of the Valentine's Day lineup (all returning flavors, except Berry Hearts) include:

Haribo Goldbears Valentine Filled Tube 2.53-oz

Each tube is packed with Haribo's classic Goldbears in five fruity flavors: Strawberry, Orange, Lemon, Pineapple, and Raspberry.

Haribo Goldbears Heart Box 7-oz

This novelty heart-shaped box includes two 3.5-oz bags with five classic Goldbears flavors: Orange, Lemon, Pineapple, Raspberry, and Strawberry.

Haribo Sweet & Sour Hearts 4-oz and 9-oz

This larger, stand-up resealable bag includes sweet and sour strawberry gummy hearts.

Haribo Valentine Edition Goldbears 4-oz

This peg bag includes pineapple and raspberry flavors.

Haribo Valentine Exchange 10.1-oz

Haribo's Goldbears 25-pc Exchange Kit includes 25 individual treat-sized packs of Valentine Edition Goldbears, with flavors including Pineapple and Raspberry. Each pack has space for consumers' own To/From message.

Haribo Valentine Exchange 16-oz

This laydown bag includes 40 treat-sized bags of Goldbears and Goldbears Wild Berry. Goldbears flavors include Raspberry, Strawberry, Lemon, Orange, and Pineapple. Goldbears Wild Berry flavors include Blackberry, Blueberry, Wild Cherry, Strawberry, and Raspberry.

