Bazooka Candy Brands just released an all-new national Halloween lineup for 2024 across its Baby Bottle Pop, Juicy Drop, Push Pop, and more brands. In addition to the all-new festive packaging across the entire lineup, for the first time ever, Baby Bottle Pop includes black dipping powder that will turn consumers' tongues black.

The lineup includes:

Ring Pop: Premium Halloween treat featuring full size Ring Pops with seasonal graphics in three flavors: Blue Raspberry, Strawberry, and Purpleberry Punch Tongue Painters. SRP: starts at $5.99.

Push Pop: Halloween-themed Push Pops are a treat for novelty Halloween impulse purchases. Each pop includes Halloween-themed Pushy characters and come in an assortment of flavors such as Blue Raspberry and Cherry Watermelon. SRP: $1.00–$1.25.

Baby Bottle Pop: For the first time every, Baby Bottle Pop includes black dipping powder that will turn consumers' tongues black. They come in two flavors: Watermelon and Tropical Punch. SRP: $1.00–$1.25.

Juicy Drop Pop: Each pop has seasonal graphics with partying monsters in two flavors: Knock-Out Punch and Wild Cherry Berry. SRP: starts at $2.50.

