General Mills has just announced some new and returning holiday snacking favorites, from its Muddy Buddies, Larabar, and other brands.
The products include:
- RETURNING: Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch: Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch cereal is returning to shelves to give you that classic Christmas cookie taste in every square.
- MSRP: $5.69 (mid size), $7.17 (family size)
- Available at retailers nationwide
- RETURNING: Rudolph Cereal: The hot cocoa-flavored reindeer cereal is returning for the holidays just like Santa and includes marshmallows in the shapes of Rudolph’s red nose, blue elf hats, and green holiday trees.
- MSRP: $5.02 (mid-size), $7.17 (family size)
- Available at retailers nationwide
- NEW: Festive Frosted Cookie Dough: These familiar ornament-themed holiday cookies are available in a ready-to-bake format. Deck the halls and bake these festive red cookies, then top with the decorative cream cheese frosting included in the cookie kit. (Note: dough is not safe to eat raw).
- MSRP: 2/$7
- Available at various retailers starting in late September
- NEW: Betty Crocker Buddy the Elf Hat Sugar Cookie Mix Kit: Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Elf movie with this new cookie kit that gives you everything you need to create Buddy the Elf treats. This kit includes a cookie cutter, green sugar cookie mix, and yellow frosting.
- MSRP: $5.99
- Available at various retailers nationwide starting in October
- *Over 35% of consumers ages 13-54 said they “love” Elf, which is 6% more than similar holiday movies (according to WB A-List Holiday IP Study (2022)).
- NEW: Betty Crocker Santa Stackers: Just add water or milk to the pancake mix, cook, and stack the pancakes like a traditional holiday tree. Additionally, there are four punch out star toppers on the box that can transform pancake stacks into a festive work of art.
- MSRP: $5.99
- Available at various retailers nationwide starting in October
- RETURNING: Betty Crocker Cookies for Santa Cookie Kit: Make cookies at home with Betty Crocker Cookies for Santa Cookie Decorating Kit. This cookie decorating kit comes with ingredients to add white frosting and fun holiday-shaped sprinkles. Use the provided sugar cookie mix to make the cookie dough and bake up the perfect cookie as a canvas. Then add sprinkles to create your own holiday creations, and even use the carton as a gift box for cookie exchanges or a letter to Santa.
- MSRP: $5.99
- Available at various retailers nationwide starting in October
- RETURNING: Betty Crocker Cookie Mix (Salted Caramel and Gingerbread): These limited-time mixes are back this year to bring the cozy flavors of the holiday season to consumers. Make fresh out-of-the-oven cookies that everyone will love with these seasonal treats that are sure to add a dash of winter fun to any occasion. Just add a few simple ingredients, bake, and enjoy.
- MSRP: $5.99
- Available at various retailers nationwide starting in September
- NEW PACKAGING: Pillsbury Seasonal Shape Elf Sugar Cookie Dough: Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Elf, the most highly loved holiday movie,* with the return of Buddy the Elf Sugar Cookie Dough. Complete with a ‘Which Spaghetti Noodle’ game on the back, this fan-favorite dough requires no mixing or measuring and is the perfect add-on to your next holiday movie night. Plus, the dough is safe to eat raw so you can enjoy before and after baking!
- MSRP: 2/$7
- Available at various retailers nationwide
- RETURNING: Pillsbury Seasonal Shape (Turkey): The tear-and-bake cookies are back just in time for the holidays. Perfect for all November gatherings, the seasonal cookies are just what you need to add a bit of fun to the Thanksgiving table. Safe to eat raw, just place, bake, and enjoy cookies in minutes.
- MSRP: 2/$7
- Available at various retailers nationwide
- RETURNING: Pillsbury Seasonal Shapes (Tree, Snowman, Reindeer): Perfect for a simple and festive treat that the whole family will enjoy, these varieties are on shelves for a limited time and are sure to be a hit wherever the season takes you.
- MSRP: 2/$7
- Available at various retailers nationwide starting in October
- RETURNING: Pillsbury Seasonal Chub (Sugar, Reese's PB, Gingerbread, Candy Cane): Give any occasion a touch of winter cheer with these easy to bake, seasonal treats. Plus, these seasonal chubs are 30 oz., nearly double the size of standard everyday dough chubs, which means more cookies all season long.
- MSRP: 2/$9
- Available at various retailers nationwide starting in October
- RETURNING: Pillsbury Grands! Hot Cocoa: These limited-edition Pillsbury Grands! are returning for another year of holiday cheer! This seasonal pack makes 5 big hot-cocoa flavored rolls drizzled with a delicious marshmallow flavored icing and are sure to warm up any cold winter night.
- MSRP: $6.18
- Available at various retailers nationwide starting in late October
Snacks
- RETURNING: Larabar Gingerbread: Simple ingredients Cinnamon, ginger and allspice bring the zing, and a splash of vanilla guarantees a smooth finish. Break out the cookie cutters, Gingerbread is in season.
- MSRP: $9.09 for 6-ct.
- Available now at retailers nationwide
- RETURNING: Larabar Pumpkin Pie: Smooth and spicy with a rich festive taste from real food like pumpkin, allspice and nutmeg, this Pumpkin Pie has all the taste of coziness.
- MSRP: $9.09 for 6-ct.
- Available now at retailers nationwide
- RETURNING: Muddy Buddies Peanut Butter Chocolate: Crispy corn pieces in a peanut butter chocolate coating, these bites are dusted in a powdery finish.
- MSRP: $1.00
- Available at various retailers nationwide starting in November
