Brach's is celebrating candy corn season with the first-ever Brach's Candy Corn Suite, a tri-colored oasis that will take fans of the treat to a Mellowcreme candy dream, per the brand.

Beginning today (Sept. 9), candy corn superfans and their families can reserve their stay in the Brach's Candy Corn Suite on a first-come, first-served basis, exclusively offered at two Great Wolf Lodge locations: Pocono Mountains, PA and Gurnee, IL. Guests can make moments sweeter at these destinations starting the first day of fall (Sept. 22) through Halloween (Oct. 31).

The suite will be decked out top-to-bottom in all things orange, yellow, and white, providing the ultimate experience for the more than half of Americans (64%) planning to celebrate the fall season who say they enjoy eating candy corn. Candy corn superfans say they love candy corn most for the taste (74%) and because it reminds them of their childhood (56%). The guest experience includes:

Candy Corn for all: Guests can enjoy sweet treats from a fully stocked pantry cart with Brach's Classic Candy Corn, Mellowcreme Pumpkins, and other snacks like popcorn for the perfect fall pairing.

Decorations: From iridescent candy corn headboards to an illuminated "Make Moments Sweeter" wall sign and a candy corn checkers game, guests of the suite will be fully immersed in a world of candy corn from the moment they walk through the door.

Candy Corn Club: To keep the candy corn love rolling, each stay in the Candy Corn Suite includes membership in the official Brach's Candy Corn Club, giving guests a year's supply of the treat delivered to their home after completion of their visit. Additionally, members of the Candy Corn Club will be among the first to know about Brach's-related news and seasonal innovations.

“We know candy corn is always a hotly debated topic come this time of year, and in fact, our recent survey uncovered many Americans who plan to celebrate the fall season (72%) agree people have polarizing opinions about candy corn,” says Chad Womack, director of Brach's Seasonal Marketing at Ferrara Candy Company. “We’re focused on the candy corn superfans. I always love to see the creative candy corn memes crop up this time of year, and we’re looking forward to seeing how fans enjoy a real-life candy corn dreamland with the Brach's Candy Corn Suite at Great Wolf Lodge. It’s delicious-looking, fun, and oh-so timely for Halloween’s sweetest moments.”

Nearly half of Americans (47%) who plan to celebrate the season are gearing up for a fall family getaway this year, and the Brach's Candy Corn Suite will be the ultimate destination to celebrate the season and make memories together. Reservations can be made via phone by calling 800-905-9653 and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. The suite sleeps up to 5-6 guests with rates starting at $349 per night (plus taxes and resort fees) and includes unlimited access to Great Wolf Lodge’s expansive indoor water park for the duration of the stay. Guests will also have access to a collection of family-friendly attractions, immersive entertainment offerings and resort-wide seasonal events and activities. To learn more visit greatwolf.com/candy-corn-suite.

Ferrara, the owner of the Brach's brand, will also serve as the exclusive candy partner for the Trick-Or-Treat Trail during Great Wolf Lodge’s annual Howl-O-Ween celebration Sept. 26 to Oct. 31. As families navigate the Trick-Or-Treat Trail at Great Wolf Lodge resort locations across the U.S., they’ll discover moments of sweetness with Ferrara treats being passed out, including Nerds, Sweetarts, Laffy Taffy, Trolli, and Brach's Candy Corn.

This year, Brach's is celebrating its 120-year anniversary, so to make the season even sweeter, Brach's is introducing its newest innovation, Mellowcreme Autumn Leaves candy, in five fall-inspired flavors: Caramel Apple, Pumpkin Spice, Sweet Maple, Salted Butterscotch, and Spiced Cider. A recent survey conducted by Brach's revealed 42% of Americans who plan to celebrate the fall season are most likely to purchase special shaped candy, or candies with special themes (33%).

Ferrara is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.