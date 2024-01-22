Pretzelmaker, the innovator of soft Pretzel Bites, has announced the opening of its newest location at the Great Wolf Lodge in Grand Mound, WA. Known for its time-honored recipes and menu items, the brand will provide families visiting the indoor water park resort with on-the-go snack options including scratch-made Pretzel Bites and breakfast sandwiches on pretzel rolls, along with beverage favorites such as all-natural lemonade, smoothies and specialty coffees.

The latest opening marks a series of strong non-traditional growth for the Pretzelmaker brand. In 2023, the brand debuted its drive-thru model with several highly successful openings. Opening inside a Great Wolf Lodge, which offers families a close, convenient, and carefree getaway with an expansive indoor water park, family-friendly attractions and world-class entertainment all under one roof, continues this trajectory for the brand into 2024.

“We are so pleased to open our first location with Great Wolf Lodge, a true innovator in the family entertainment space,” said Allison Lauenstein, president of Pretzelmaker. “Pretzelmaker will bring a new snack element to the current dining options at Grand Mound which we see being well received as families take in the exciting twists and turns that Great Wolf offers with their water slides.”

“We take pride in delivering an exceptional family experience at our resorts and conveniently providing families with everything they need to have a great time under one roof. That includes having a diverse and delicious array of food and beverage offerings,” shared Brian Siep, senior vice president of food & beverage for Great Wolf Lodge. “We’re excited to open the first-ever Pretzelmaker at a Great Wolf Lodge, and deliver a whole new line-up of delectable snack and beverage options to families visiting our Grand Mound resort.”

Since getting its start in 1991 as a single pretzel stand, fans have loved snacking on Pretzelmaker’s fresh-baked, hand-rolled Pretzel Bites and sipping on fresh-squeezed, all-natural lemonade.

For more information on Pretzelmaker Grand Mound, visit pretzelmaker.com. For more information on Great Wolf Lodge Grand Mound, visit greatwolf.com/grand-mound.