Unreal, the brand reimagining nostalgic candy with zero artificial dyes and up to 55% less sugar, has hired a new chief commercial officer: Alison Whritenour.

The new hire comes right before peak seasons for the brand (Halloween, holiday, and the start of the new year).

After over a decade at home cleaning brand Seventh Generation, Whritenour is poised to help usher the brand through a successful season following its expansion into new categories earlier this year: its introduction of chocolate-covered pretzels and chocolate almonds saw a record high sales day for the 13-year old brand.

Whritenour is a champion for mission-led business, a leader in the CPG industry, and mother to three children, per the brand. She spent over a decade at Seventh Generation, contributing to transforming the world into a healthy, sustainable and equitable place for future generations. During her time at Seventh Generation, Alison worked across brand marketing, innovation, customer development and most recently at the helm as CEO. Whritenour started her CPG career at Colgate-Palmolive in brand marketing and holds degrees from Loyola University and Fordham University.

