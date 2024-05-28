Unreal Snacks released a new innovation SKU line in March. The brand known for its chocolate treats made with simple, pronounceable ingredients is expanding its collection with a sweet and salty snack collection. Unreal is launching four new skus including Dark & Milk Chocolate Covered Pretzels and Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds.
The new products include:
- Chocolate Covered Pretzels: Made with 41% less sugar than the leading brand and using grain-/gluten-free pretzels, available in two variations:
- Dark Chocolate Covered Pretzels ($6.99)
- Milk Chocolate Covered Pretzels ($6.99)
- Chocolate Covered Almonds: No cocoa dusting means no messy fingers. Certified vegan, gluten-free, fair trade and non-GMO, in two SKUs:
- Chocolate Covered Almonds ($6.99)
- Dark Chocolate Coconut Covered Almonds ($6.99)
All varieties will be available on unrealsnacks.com and Amazon, and Dark and Milk Chocolate Pretzels will also be available nationwide in Whole Foods.