Barentz taps new chief commercial officer

Barentz, a global specialty ingredients solutions provider, has announced the appointment of Christian Barker as chief commercial officer, global head of human nutrition and executive board member. Barker succeeds Gökhan Oran, who stepped down for personal reasons.

Barker brings extensive global leadership experience in industrial biotechnology, consumer health, specialty ingredients, and agricultural industries. He joins Barentz following over a decade as EVP of health and nutrition at a leading global biosolutions company, where he scaled the business fivefold, driving growth through innovation, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships. Prior to that, he served as corporate VP of strategic development, shaping the company’s transformation into a global bioscience leader.

Earlier in his career, Barker spent 15 years at a leading management consultancy, including eight years as a partner based in New York, advising top management and boards across the consumer, food, life sciences, and private equity sectors.

Commenting on the transition, Derk Jan Terhorst, CEO of Barentz, says: "We are delighted to welcome Christian to Barentz. His strategic expertise and deep industry knowledge make him an excellent addition to our leadership team. His proven track record in driving sustainable growth and innovation will be instrumental in advancing our Human Nutrition division and reinforcing our market position. It will also advance the next phase of our commercial organization."

"At the same time, I would like to thank Gökhan for his leadership over the past five years. His guidance expanded the Human Nutrition division and laid a strong foundation for the future. As a board member, he helped secure investments to drive growth and reposition Barentz in the market. We wish him all the best in his next chapter," Terhorst finishes.

Barker holds a Master’s degree in Economics and Business Administration from Copenhagen Business School in Denmark.

