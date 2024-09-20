Nerds is debuting two limited-time Gummy Clusters flavors: Grape Strawberry Blitz and Berry Punch Rush. The latest offerings will encourage fans to "unleash their senses," taking them on a joyful, flavor-filled, multi-sensorial experience, delivering a combination of crunchy and gummy in every bite.

Available now at retailers nationwide, Nerds Gummy Clusters Grape Strawberry Blitz and Berry Punch Rush flavors feature new packaging with Nerds characters, now sporting classic football helmets.

"What a year it has been for the NERDS Gummy Clusters brand. The candy has been everywhere in consumers' cultural zeitgeist," says Joey Rath, Nerds brand director, Ferrara. "We have seen social media conversations asking if there will be new flavors, from everyday consumers to professional athletes, influencers, and more. We answered the call and couldn't be more excited to bring to life these new limited-time flavors. You can be the ultimate champion of the season if you bring Nerds Gummy Clusters to your next game day watch party."

The new Nerds Gummy Clusters candy take on a play into the world of football with "rival" flavors, featuring an all-star flavor up against a rookie flavor. Grape Strawberry Blitz honors the original flavor combination Nerds candy is known for in its classic dual chamber box, taking fans on a multisensorial experience now available in Gummy Clusters. Its "rival" rookie flavor—Berry Punch Rush—features a new raspberry, cherry, and punch flavor combination.

Are you team Grape Strawberry Blitz or team Berry Punch Rush? This fall, Nerds is bringing all rival fanbases together over its two limited-time flavor packs of Gummy Clusters candy through its Make the Rivalry Sweeter sweepstakes. Now through March 1, 2025, Nerds is giving football fans the chance to level up their unique game day experience.

Fans can visit nerdsgameday.com for a chance to win an epic tailgate party—a cash prize plus premium tailgating essentials, like grills, a flat-screen TV, speakers, up to a one-year supply of Nerds Gummy Clusters candy, and more.

Nerds Gummy Clusters Grape Strawberry Blitz and Berry Punch Rush are available in stores now nationwide for a limited time, coming in 8-oz., 5-oz., and 3-oz. packs, with a suggested retail price of $4.99 (8-oz.), $2.99 (5-oz.), and $2.49 (3-oz.). Prices may vary by location.

Ferrara is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.