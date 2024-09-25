Sour Patch Kids recently announced its offerings for fall, which include a new Cherry flavor, the reintroduction of Apple Harvest, and a variety of pack sizes for Halloween.

The products include:

(New) Sour Patch Kids Cherry: 12-oz. bag, SRP: $4.18, only available at Walmart.

(Returning) Sour Patch Kids Apple Harvest: 3.58-oz. peg bag and 10-oz. options, contains cranberry apple, caramel apple, and apple cider-flavored candies. SRP: $1.25, and available at most grocers.

Other options for Halloween:



100-ct. Variety Bag: Contains Sour Patch Kids and Swedish Fish treat-size bags. SRP: $10.99, available at most grocers.

100-ct. Changemaker Bag: Contains 100 Sour Patch Big Kids Changemakers. SRP: $5.99, available at most grocers.

65-ct. Variety Bag: Contains Sour Patch Kids, Swedish Fish, and Oreo Minis treat-size bags. SRP: $13.99, available at most grocers.

40-ct. Variety Bag: Contains Sour Patch Kids and Sour Patch Kids Watermelon treat-size bags. SRP: $5.99, available at most grocers.

22-ct. Variety Bag: Contains Sour Patch Kids and Swedish Fish treat-size bags. SRP: $2.99, available at most grocers.

3.5-oz. Zombies Theater Box: Contains Sour Patch Kids Zombies (purple and orange kids). SRP: $1.25, available at most grocers.

