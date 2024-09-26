Now that it’s safer for people to interact with each other again, consumers want to make sure they have fresh breath while doing so. In addition, manufacturers are making sure they’re keeping up with the flavor and B4Y trends consumers are interested in, too.

Market data

In general, crackers had a fairly decent year—some gains, some losses, but most subcategories and ranked companies sailed smooth seas for the 52-week period ending April 21, 2024, according to Circana (Chicago). For example, the catch-all “all other” crackers subcategory gained a modest 3.3% in dollar sales, hitting a total of $7.1 billion; however, unit sales were down 2.9% for the year. Mondelēz International brand Nabisco topped that column with a healthy $1.5 billion in sales (up 3% compared to the previous 12-month period). The biggest gains were enjoyed by Simple Mills (up 37.9% to $73.1 million), with the most notable loss chalked up to Blue Diamond (down 12.4% to $79.9 million).

The crackers with fillings subcategory performed slightly better, with a 10.7% increase bringing it to $1.5 billion for the period. Lance led the way with $455.9 million in sales (a 15.3% increase over the prior year), and the biggest gains in the column went to Munchies (up 45.7% to $48.6 million).

Tops in the saltines subcategory (which earned $648.2 million) was, once again, Nabisco. The brand raked in $399.6 million, which constitutes a tiny loss of 0.6% in dollar sales. Private-label saltine sales were second, with $169.6 million (a notable gain of 21% compared to the previous year.

Looking back

Mike Gilroy, vice president of trade development and sponsorship, Mars Wrigley Confectionery, says the occasions in which consumers want to consume a mint are growing.

“For example, we're seeing young adults and millennials dining out more than ever, live busy social lives, adjust to more collaborative in-office workdays and more. These are all times and places where consumers want to show up as their best, most refreshed self, often leading them to choose a mint like Altoids before that kind of high stakes moment. Consumers are also snacking on mints like Life Savers over other more sugary treats because they're sweet, satisfying, and refreshing, giving you that relaxing moment to yourself throughout the day,” he relates.

Ian Kessler, national sales manager, Choward’s, says he’s seeing more consumers reaching toward new and unique flavors, and away from the more traditional peppermint and spearmint flavors.

“We are finding that more consumers are finding us online—this has shifted our focus to increase more of growing our D2C ecommerce strategy. We have launched our own in-house creative content team to support more online and D2C business,” he expands.

Yann Bastien, senior marketing director, Ferrero North America (parent company of Tic Tac), says he’s seen a lot of category disruption this year, mostly in flavor and texture.

“In flavor trends, fruity flavors have remained popular, especially in younger audiences. We’ve also seen that in the broader sugar category, consumers are looking for surprising textures as well as flavors, which has resulted in category leaders thinking of creative innovations to create new and exciting product experiences,” he notes. “We looked to build on positive momentum this year while reaching a younger demographic, like Gen Z and Millennials. We have a unique opportunity to reach these age groups compared to our competitors because of our range of flavors.”

Courtesy of Ferrero

“If people are still reaching for our classics like Freshmints and Wintergreen, our fruity offerings—including our newest offering Citrus Adventure, as well as Tropical Adventure, Strawberry and Cream, and our iconic Orange—skew toward a younger audience. We’ve capitalized on this demand by meeting consumers where they are with these products at the forefront, whether it’s working with influencers, building a visual identity on our social media channels, or investments through partnerships. In fact, in August we brought Tic Tac to Lollapalooza in Chicago for the very first time, to refresh the summer of our Gen Z and Millennials consumers,” Bastien concludes.

Lance Stier, head of M&A/business development, Nassau Candy, and CEO of NC Custom (promotional arm of Nassau Candy), says that he’s seeing a lot of innovation in the pressed mint category in terms of shape, decoration, and formula.

Courtesy of Choward's

“Pressed mints today have become more than a simple circle. Now with the ability to offer more detailed shapes like cause ribbons for breast cancer, to house shapes, even texture-rich golf balls, it’s really opening up what a mint can be. We’re seeing more demand for licensed pressed mint shapes with corresponding themed packaging,” he elaborates.

Another process evolving the look of pressed mints is the capability to print on them, Stier notes. “The end result looks similar to what you see on candy buttons. We’re seeing a lot of opportunity particularly in the souvenir and promotional products space for this process.”

Like many other confectionery categories, ingredients and formulation are also a big focus. “We’re seeing increased demand for mints made with a non-GMO formula as well as other alternative formulations like sugar-free and other compressible powders (i.e. cocoa powder). There’s been a lot of success, particularly with pressed cocoa powder that gives a rich cocoa flavor,” he relates.

The shaped tins that house mints are changing, too. “We’re able to get even more unique shapes than ever before like flip flop shapes (patented by NC Custom), iconic destination shapes (the Statue of Liberty, for example), and shopping bag shapes,” Stier comments.

“Our pressed mint tins have experienced significant growth over the past year, particularly as giveaway options for businesses under the promotional product side of the business,” he shares. “Souvenir mint tins continue to be a strong category for us, as they are an easy gift for travelers to bring home for friends and family. Shaped mints have gained a lot of interest particularly in the cause marketing category; our breast cancer ribbon mints are doing well. With Non-GMO formulas being in top demand, we’re adapting our pressed mint formulas to develop this category.”

Shape has been a common theme within the company’s product launches for the pressed mint category over the past year, Stier adds. “This includes expanding the custom shaped mints we offer. Some of the new shapes include golf ball, American Flag, lips, and breast cancer ribbon. The actual mints aren’t the only items in our pressed mint assortment getting a refresh—so did our packaging. We’re creating even more custom shapes than ever before, and some of those include a hashtag tin shape. This year we also launched a Non-GMO mint formula to service specialty and natural retailers,” he finishes.

Jennifer Redmond, North America refreshment category director, Perfetti Van Melle, says she’s noticed a resurgence in mint flavors growth.

“During the pandemic, consumers shifted from using mints for functional reasons to treating them like candy, boosting fruit flavors over mint flavors in sales. As things normalize following the pandemic, trends are reverting to pre-COVID habits with mint flavors making a return, but still below pre-COVID levels,” she suggests.

Courtesy of Perfetti Van Melle

“Mint-flavored dollar sales are up by 3% year-over-year, but still below pre-COVID levels while mint-flavored unit sales are down by 4% (YoY), continuing a decline that started in 2019. Fruit-flavored mints unit sales are down by 9% (YoY), after having a peak during COVID due to changes in consumer habits,” Redmond explains. “The flavor gap between mint and fruit mint sales continues to close. In 2019, fruit mints only made up 30% of the category while today it makes up 37% of the category. This is largely driven by innovation in fruit flavors. To succeed in a competitive and shrinking shelf set, it’s crucial to optimize your brand portfolio and ensure the right pack sizes are available at the right retailers to meet consumer needs.”

Redmond shares that fruit flavors continue to lead Perfetti Van Melle’s mints portfolio, making up 62% of its total mints sales.

❮ ❯

Courtesy of Nassau Candy

“We have and will continue to innovate in this space. In November 2023, we launched Mentos Mints with Vitamins, which come in a mix of three flavors in the bottle and include vitamins B6, C, and B12. The Mentos Mints with Vitamins won the Most Innovative Product award in the mints category at Sweets and Snacks 2023, and follow the BFY consumer trends within snacks and confection. We’re proud of the fact that no other mints brand has tried to enhance their products in this way and it’s a unique innovation! At that same time, we launched Mentos Strawberry Chewy Rolls, available in a six-pack multipack, catering to consumers who love to stock up on this popular Mentos Chewy Mints flavor,” she finishes.

Looking forward

Stier says that consumers can expect to see the flavor options for mints expand into more trending flavors like pickle, spicy pineapple, and Tajin, the popular Mexican spice blend of chili and lime.

“Along with new mint formulas, we are constantly innovating our packaging. Expect to see mint tins with bi-level embossing. This process allows us to re-imagine the traditionally smooth mint tin to have multiple layers of texture,” he shares.

Kessler says Choward’s brand will be launching Sugarless gums in bottles and a new Violets gift box for the holidays being launched in Q4 with an online and Amazon exclusive.

“Choward’s ads will be popping up everywhere online by year’s end. By the end of 2024, Choward’s Violets will be available in Canada and Mexico with new partnerships and packaging we are currently working on. We launched a dump bin display for our Peg Bag mint line into grocery and [it’s] done very well. [It seems as if] the peg bags are a consumer value at grocery, as well,” he adds.

This spring, Tic Tac announced a product that’s unlike anything on the company’s current roster: Tic Tac Chewy, which will be available at retail in September. “Tic Tac Chewy has the same iconic shape as our original Tic Tac mint, but it’s a fruity chewy candy that starts with a crunchy exterior and transforms into a chewy inside,” says Bastien. “[It] will be available in both Fruit and Sour Adventure flavors including Cherry, Apple, Orange, Lemon, and Grape, in single bag (1.8-oz.), share bag (3.4-oz.), and peg bag (7.0-oz.) [options].”

Redmond is staying mum on what’s next for Perfetti Van Melle, though. “We’re always continuing to invest in innovation and have some plans in the works but we’re not ready to reveal yet what’s next. Stay tuned!” she says.