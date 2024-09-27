Retail Confectioners International (RCI) has revealed its 2025 Annual Convention & Industry Expo is scheduled for June 16–19, 2025. A candy convention for industry professionals who manufacture and retail candy, this event will take place at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center in Covington, KY, just across the river from downtown Cincinnati.

This year’s theme, “Inspiring Generations of Candy Makers,” will celebrate the rich experiences and ideas that each generation brings to the industry.

“Whether you’re part of a multi-generational business or in your first generation, we look forward to delivering another impactful attendee experience for everyone in 2025,” says Angie Burlison, RCI executive director. “This year’s convention will include plenty of connection opportunities, valuable education sessions, two days to explore exhibitors’ booths during the expo and one day of confectionery tours.”

Suppliers of equipment, packaging, chocolate, ingredients and more are invited to reserve booths now for RCI’s Industry Expo scheduled for June 17-18, 2025. “In conjunction with the convention, the expo is a great opportunity for candy makers to not only connect with suppliers, but also see, touch and, in many cases, taste new products,” adds Burlison. For suppliers interested in exhibiting, visit retailconfectioners.org/exhibitors for more information and to reserve booth space.

Registration details and a full agenda will be available on RCI’s website in the coming months. Sign up to receive notification when registration opens at

.

Related: Learning about the confectionery industry at the Retail Confectioners International conference