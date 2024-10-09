Retail Confectioners International (RCI) announced that registration is now open for its Chocolate Boot Camp educational course, scheduled for February 24–27, 2025, at Fascia’s Chocolates in Waterbury, CT. Given the popularity of this course, RCI encourages those interested to register now, as spots are expected to fill quickly.

Chocolate Boot Camp is designed for both newcomers and experienced professionals in the confectionery industry. Students will learn practical skills they can use in their businesses, including how to temper chocolate, prevent bloom, choose the right chocolate for different applications, and master techniques like depositing and enrobing. They’ll also learn how to manage mistakes and make meltaways, bark, truffles, and ganache, along with critical sensory evaluation, good manufacturing practices and basic traceability systems.

"RCI has a long history as a valuable resource for small businesses, both established and new to the industry,” says Executive Director Angie Burlison. “The popularity of Chocolate Boot Camp speaks volumes about the value it offers. Attendees benefit from hands-on training and real-world insights that they can apply immediately in their businesses.”

RCI also announced Amanda Hotton from Sweet Bean Candies and Confections LLC in Cleveland, OH as the recipient of the Dennis R. Witzel Chocolate Boot Camp Scholarship. Hotton is the fourth recipient of the scholarship, which will allow her to attend the course tuition-free.

The Chocolate Boot Camp Scholarship was established by Dennis Witzel, prior to his passing in January 2020. With 47 years in the chocolate industry, Witzel was passionate about chocolate and educating others. He coordinated and instructed for various chocolate-related educational programs, including RCI’s Chocolate Boot Camp, for several years. For more information about the Dennis R. Witzel Chocolate Boot Camp Scholarship, visit retailconfectioners.org/CBCscholarship.

Chocolate Boot Camp is open to RCI members and non-members alike, with class sizes limited to 25 students. Attendees can reserve their spot at retailconfectioners.org/bootcamp. A wait list will be available if the course sells out.

