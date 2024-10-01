Ferrero North America, part of the Ferrero Group, today released new survey findings revealing that Halloween is increasingly becoming a holiday for adults, not just children.

The survey highlights how Halloween has evolved into a celebration for all ages, with adults increasingly joining in on the festivities. Candy remains an integral part of the tradition, especially for adults.

Key findings include:

69% of adults say they plan to buy candy this year even if they don't expect trick-or-treaters

67% of adults with children in their household say they plan to buy extra candy during Halloween "just in case" they run out, but reportedly secretly keep a stash for themselves after the holiday

40% of adults say Halloween is their favorite holiday, beating out the December holidays and the Fourth of July

58% of adults say they plan to decorate their house for Halloween

60% of adults say they enjoy carving pumpkins for Halloween

47% of adults say they dress up in costume for their own enjoyment

36% of adults dress their pets up for Halloween

77% of adults feel nostalgic about trick-or-treating

"Halloween has traditionally been thought of as a children's holiday, but we're seeing a growing trend of adults fully embracing Halloween for themselves," says Neal Finkler, vice president of marketing for the Ferrero Mainstream Chocolate portfolio. "It's no longer just about creating a fun experience for kids with candy, costumes and decor—adults are indulging more than ever and using Halloween as an opportunity to celebrate and enjoy their favorite treats. We're making sure our products and marketing help these adults enjoy Halloween too."

Ferrero has several candy brands—including Butterfinger, Crunch, Baby Ruth, and 100 Grand—that adults remember fondly from their childhoods and also innovations such as Kinder Joy Glow In The Dark Eggs, Mother's Eerie Critters Cookies, and Tic Tac Trick or Treat are attracting new generations of trick-or-treaters.

Ferrero's Mainstream Chocolate and Kinder portfolio is a growing force during the Halloween season. Last year, the portfolio grew by 14% over the previous year, outpacing the category by almost 10%.

Survey methodology

These are some findings from a nationwide study conducted on behalf of Ferrero by Golin in partnership with Dynata among 5,046 adults aged 18 and older, surveyed online from September 4–16, that examines consumer preferences and their plans to celebrate Halloween in 2024. The margin of error (at the 95% confidence level) is +/- 3%.

Ferrero Group is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.­