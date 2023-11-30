Ferrero recently announced its new and returning holiday candy and confectionery items for 2023, ranging from chocolates to candy, cookies, mints, and spreads.

"The holiday season is about making memories and our robust lineup of festive, limited-edition products can be the catalyst in helping loved ones do just that," said Jim Klein, chief customer officer, Ferrero North America. "Whether families want to celebrate every day in December with the Kinder Holiday Mix Countdown Calendar or bake something delicious with Nutella, there are so many opportunities to create magical holiday moments with Ferrero."

Details on select items within Ferrero North America's 2023 holiday lineup can be found below. All products are available at retailers nationwide in store and online for a limited time, while supplies last.

New holiday offerings:

Ferrero Collection Grand Assortment : An assortment of chocolates that features two new additional flavors; Cappuccino, a creamy filling combining the flavor of coffee and the taste of milk, all encased within a crunchy shell. Manderly, a crunchy specialty with a velvety hazelnut creamy filling, a sweet prelude to the taste of almond at its heart. The assortment also features the brand's traditional Ferrero Rocher, and Raffaello (a California white almond and coconut from the Pacific Islands). Available in 12 and 24 counts.

: An assortment of chocolates that features two new additional flavors; Cappuccino, a creamy filling combining the flavor of coffee and the taste of milk, all encased within a crunchy shell. Manderly, a crunchy specialty with a velvety hazelnut creamy filling, a sweet prelude to the taste of almond at its heart. The assortment also features the brand's traditional Ferrero Rocher, and Raffaello (a California white almond and coconut from the Pacific Islands). Available in 12 and 24 counts. Kinder Holiday Mix Countdown Calendar : Each of the 24 windows contains a Kinder treat including: Hollow Figures, chocolate Mini Eggs, Kinder Chocolate, Happy Hippo, and Schoko Bons. SRP: $19.99.

: Each of the 24 windows contains a Kinder treat including: Hollow Figures, chocolate Mini Eggs, Kinder Chocolate, Happy Hippo, and Schoko Bons. SRP: $19.99. Kinder Chocolate Mini Friends Creamy Milk Chocolate : Classic Kinder taste with smooth milk chocolate with a creamy, milky filling. Individually wrapped in seasonal Santa packaging.

: Classic Kinder taste with smooth milk chocolate with a creamy, milky filling. Individually wrapped in seasonal Santa packaging. Kinder Chocolate Mini Friends Crispy Cookie : Classic Kinder taste with smooth milk chocolate with a creamy, milky filling and crispy cookie bits. Individually wrapped in penguin packaging.

: Classic Kinder taste with smooth milk chocolate with a creamy, milky filling and crispy cookie bits. Individually wrapped in penguin packaging. Nutella Glass Holiday Jars : Available in the U.S. for the first time in a glass format with four unique holiday designs. SRP: $3.98 at Walmart.

: Available in the U.S. for the first time in a glass format with four unique holiday designs. SRP: $3.98 at Walmart. Keebler Fudge Stripes Elf Gingerbread Cookies : In partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, this is a festive take on Fudge Stripes, featuring the sweet taste of gingerbread, complemented by white fudge, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the iconic movie, Elf. Each pack features four unique designs based on fan-favorite scenes from the film.

: In partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, this is a festive take on Fudge Stripes, featuring the sweet taste of gingerbread, complemented by white fudge, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the iconic movie, Elf. Each pack features four unique designs based on fan-favorite scenes from the film. Tic Tac Naughty Mints : Sour Cherry Lumps of Coal to help consumers tell their friends that they have made the naughty list. For those on the nice list, they can enjoy the returning Tic Tac Nice flavor, candy cane. Tic Tac Naughty or Nice packs sold separately.

: Sour Cherry Lumps of Coal to help consumers tell their friends that they have made the naughty list. For those on the nice list, they can enjoy the returning Tic Tac Nice flavor, candy cane. Tic Tac Naughty or Nice packs sold separately. Holiday Assorted Chocolate Minis (85 count): There's something for everyone in this chocolate minis bag with festive packaging featuring an assortment of individually wrapped fan favorites such as Butterfinger, Crunch, and Baby Ruth. SRP: $13.49.

Seasonal fan favorites:

Ferrero Rocher Gift Box : Available in counts of 12, 16, and 24, the premium chocolates come in iconic gold wrappers.

: Available in counts of 12, 16, and 24, the premium chocolates come in iconic gold wrappers. Kinder Joy Holiday Eggs : Half of the egg contains two creamy layers topped with crispy wafer bites filled with cocoa cream. The other half contains a surprise toy.

: Half of the egg contains two creamy layers topped with crispy wafer bites filled with cocoa cream. The other half contains a surprise toy. Kinder Bueno Mini Share Pack : Contains crispy, creamy individually wrapped milk chocolate pieces.

: Contains crispy, creamy individually wrapped milk chocolate pieces. Royal Dansk Winter Cookie Collection : A limited-time assortment of unique holiday shapes and flavors including hot chocolate, caramel, and brown sugar, along with the signature vanilla ring butter cookies, displayed in a seasonal tin

: A limited-time assortment of unique holiday shapes and flavors including hot chocolate, caramel, and brown sugar, along with the signature vanilla ring butter cookies, displayed in a seasonal tin Mother's Reindeer Games Cookies : These limited-edition frosted reindeer shaped cookies are coated in green and white frosting, and dotted with festive red, green, and white sprinkles.

: These limited-edition frosted reindeer shaped cookies are coated in green and white frosting, and dotted with festive red, green, and white sprinkles. Fannie May Peppermint S'mores Chocolatiers Mix: A snack mix for the holidays featuring crunchy grahams and fluffy pink peppermint marshmallows coated in dark chocolate and sprinkled with crushed peppermint candy. No artificial flavors or preservatives.

Ferrero Group is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.