Chocolat Stella has announced its new Quality & Diversity line. This collection includes six bars as well as two limited editions, which are being launched together with ChoViva by Planet A Foods and Koa, on November 1.

Limited-edition bar #1: ChoViva & Cookies

A highlight of the new line, per the brand, is the limited-edition ChoViva & Cookies, and it is the first product on the Swiss market to contain ChoViva. ChoViva offers a cocoa-free chocolate alternative based on sunflowers. Combined with crispy cookies, the result is a gluten-free bar that offers an alternative to chocolate. Thanks to short supply chains, among other things, ChoViva has an up to 80% lower carbon footprint than chocolate.

For more information on ChoViva, visit choviva.com.

Limited-edition bar #2: 72% chocolate with Koa Flakes

The second limited-edition bar consists of a dark chocolate with a crunchy cocoa fruit pulp inclusion called Koa Flakes. The new ingredient reportedly gives the chocolate a sweetness and a crunch that complements the intensity of the dark chocolate, and the bar is gluten-free. Koa Flakes are produced by Koa, a Swiss-Ghanaian start-up from Zurich that specializes in cocoa fruit ingredients.

For more information on Koa, visit: koa-impact.com.

