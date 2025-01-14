Available now in time for National Hot Chocolate Day on January 31, British cacao grower and chocolatier Hotel Chocolat is launching a connoisseur drinking chocolate blend that honors its 140-acre St. Lucian farm (a UNESCO world heritage site) and specifically pays homage to its growers and farmers.

The Saint Lucian Island Growers Range (SRP: $25) is a unique blend of smooth dark chocolate with notes of fruitiness, spice, and a subtle earthiness, highlighting natural hints of almond and cherry that are distinctive to the island’s terroir. the brand says.

At the heart of Hotel Chocolat’s practices is “gentle farming,” a program launched in 2021 on its 250-year-old Saint Lucian cacao farm. Hotel Chocolat’s Gentle Farming approach prioritizes ethical, sustainable, and transparent cocoa production, setting it apart in the industry, the brand says. Through its Island Growers Program, Hotel Chocolat partners directly with Saint Lucian farmers, fostering fair trade practices and sustainable growth. Learn more about the program here.

