Baton Rouge-based Louisiana Fish Fry and Delysia Chocolatier are partnering on a National Chicken and Waffles Day truffle collection. The collection will showcase nine chocolate truffles that celebrate the vibrant and rich culinary heritage of the bayou with flavors including 3 Peach Cobbler Truffles, 3 Chicken & Waffle Truffles, and 3 Spicy Margarita Truffles. The collection will retail for $35.95.
This 9-piece bayou inspired chocolate truffle collection contains:
- Peach cobbler chocolate truffles: Milk chocolate and sun-ripened peaches, made with LFF Cobbler Mix.
- Chicken & waffles chocolate truffles: A sweet version of this savory dish combining milk chocolate with LFF fried chicken seasonings and local honey.
- Spicy margarita chocolate truffles: The taste of a Spicy Margarita, crafted with LFF’s Cajun Seasoning to elevate this classic cocktail. Infused with fresh lime juice, a splash of premium tequila, and some heat.
Related: Delysia Chocolate debuts luxury chocolate truffle collection for Mother's Day