Candy Industry Multimedia Editor Brett Parker recently chatted with Vivek Mehrotra, senior brand manager - brand equity & activation, sweets & refreshments for The Hershey Company about the brand's collaboration with basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal on a new gummy snack molded after his face and personality traits.

In this interview, Mehrotra explains why the company chose O'Neal for a collaboration, creative input the basketball star had on the final product, the challenges of crafting a gummy product around a celebrity face, and what this partnership taught him about the art of candy creation.

View the video above, or click here.

