Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies named official gummy of March Madness

The Hershey Company and basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal announced that Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies was named the Official Gummy of March Madness, which kicked off on March 16. As part of Hershey's long-standing partnership with the NCAA, Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies will now be featured throughout the tournament, bringing its flavors to basketball fans nationwide.

The announcement of Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies as the Official Gummy of March Madness is part of Hershey's multi-year partnership with the NCAA, CBS Sports, and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports. This collaboration underscores Hershey's continued commitment to enhancing the consumer experience through brands like Reese's, Dot's Homestyle Pretzels, and now Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies.

"The NCAA DI Men's Basketball Tournament is full of fun and energy, that aligns perfectly with the Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies brand," says Dan Mohnshine, VP, U.S. CMG marketing, The Hershey Company. "With Shaq-A-Licious joining our other Hershey's brands as NCAA partners, we're ready to score big sweet and salty game day moments."

Shaq-A-Licious at NCAA Final Four weekend

Final Four celebrations tip off with Shaq-A-Licious XL brand's presence at the Reese's College All-Star Game on Friday, April 4, airing live on CBS Sports Network at 4:30 pm ET/3:30 pm CT. Attendees can enjoy product sampling, premium giveaways, and on-court game breaks featuring interactive fan experiences, making XL Gummies an integral part of the action. The Reese's College All-Star Game, which takes place during Reese's Final Four Friday, April 4, is a free, public event and one of the most anticipated moments of the tournament weekend.

In tandem with the NCAA DI Men's Basketball Tournament on Thursday, April 3, Hershey is teaming up with Operation Homefront, which is based in San Antonio. Operation Homefront is a nationally recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that builds strong, stable, and secure military families so they can thrive, not simply struggle to get by, in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. This mission holds special significance for O'Neal, who, as a member of a military family himself, once lived on a local San Antonio base. Over the years, giving back has become a core value for O'Neal, making for a meaningful partnership between Hershey and Operation Homefront.

Created by the world's biggest kid, Shaquille O'Neal, Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies launched in 2024 in partnership with The Hershey Company. Available across the U.S. and Canada, these oversized gummies include two varieties: Shaq-A-Licious Originals, shaped like Shaq's face in peach, berry punch, and orange flavors, and Shaq-A-Licious Sours, inspired by his nicknames, featuring green watermelon, pineapple, and mixed berry flavors.

The Hershey Company is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.