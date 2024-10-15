Trolli is continuing its commitment to innovation by introducing a variety with several new shapes: Trolli Sour Brite Squad.

Rolling out across shelves nationwide now, the packs include three new crawler shapes that offer unique ridges that reportedly enhance the flavors of Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers.

The sour trio comes in three new flavor combinations: Blackberry-Lime, Strawberry-Lemonade, and Raspberry-Orange. The packs are available in 4.24-oz, 6.3-oz, and 12.3-oz, with prices ranging between $2.39–$5.39.

Ferrara is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.