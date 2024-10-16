Tic Tac, the little mint "packed with 100 layers," has a brand-new flavor rolling out on shelves: Citrus Adventure. In addition, the brand is inviting fans to "Choose Your Next Match" and help pick the next flavor.

Tic Tac Citrus Adventure is a mix of sour and tangy fruity flavors: Mandarin, Lemon, and Lime. The flavors can be enjoyed individually or mixed together Available now in packs of 0.84-oz, 1.7-oz, and 3.4-oz, consumers can purchase Tic Tac Citrus Adventure at retailers nationwide in store and online.

Choose your next match

Now through November 10, Tic Tac is inviting its patrons to "Choose Your Next Match" and help select the brand's next limited-edition flavor. The five flavors going head-to-head include Mango Lime, Sour Grape, Lemon Sorbet, Dragon Fruit, and Ginger Lemon. Fans can vote for their top pick by heading to @tictacusa on Instagram. By voting, consumers will automatically be entered to win prizes.

"Our new flavors are always created with our fans in mind, so we're especially excited to not only have consumers try the brand-new Citrus Adventure flavor, but also give them the opportunity to impact our next innovation," says Dan Cutchin, vice president of marketing at Ferrero USA. "We think any of these flavors would be a great addition to our already delicious lineup and cannot wait to see what our fans choose."

For more information on Tic Tac Citrus Adventure and "Choose Your Next Match," visit tictac.com.

