Godiva has announced the launch of its new limited-edition Belgian Heritage Collection, an assortment of Belgian chocolates and confections never before sold in the U.S. The collection is comprised of 12 chocolate and confection pieces crafted in Brussels, where the brand was founded nearly 100 years ago.

With an eye towards the brand’s 2026 centennial, Godiva's chocolatiers set out to kick-off the celebration with a brand-new collection for the U.S., something beyond the traditional Godiva collections that have existed since 1966, when the brand and its Gold Ballotins first entered the U.S. market.

"To create this collection, I personally traveled to Brussels with a select team of chocolatiers with a mission to build a collection that represents the absolute best of Godiva. Soon after arriving, we surrounded ourselves with hundreds of different chocolates and confections—all painstakingly crafted and perfected over the course of nearly 10 decades,” says Carlos Canals, managing director for pladis Americas. “After much debating and tasting, we ultimately hand-selected the pieces for our Heritage Collection— a first-of-its-kind Godiva offering in the U.S.”

The launch of Godiva's Heritage collection comes only five months after Steve Lesnard joined the brand as president. A native of France, Lesnard took the helm of Godiva in May and is already steering the brand into an exciting and dynamic new direction while paying homage to the legacy and heritage of the nearly century-old Belgian leader in premium chocolate, the brand says.

“We are kicking-off the countdown to our centennial with the release of our limited-edition Belgian Heritage Collection,” says Lesnard. “This collection, which is an exclusive offer for the United States, is a celebration of our roots and the Belgian craftsmanship that made our brand a global chocolate sensation.

“From our multi-sensorial and proprietary rich dark chocolate couverture, the foundation of our core Godiva experience—to the thin and crispy chocolate shell that delivers a feast for the senses when combined with our soft centers, to crafting with all the ingredients you’d expect of a premium chocolate maison. This gift of Godiva brings the delicious and complex flavors from Brussels to American consumers. We are offering them the ultimate chocolate experience and a glimpse at the future of Godiva— a relevant brand steeped in masterful tradition and grounded in craftsmanship, creativity, and cultural relevance," he finishes.

Godiva's Belgian Heritage Collection includes pieces like:

Ruby G : Godiva's first foray into "ruby chocolate," a new variety that boasts a rose red coloration from a specialty mixing process, creating a confection that reportedly provides hints of berries paired with a dark chocolate ganache.

: Godiva's first foray into "ruby chocolate," a new variety that boasts a rose red coloration from a specialty mixing process, creating a confection that reportedly provides hints of berries paired with a dark chocolate ganache. Egerie Noir : Created first for Godiva's 90th anniversary, Egerie Noir celebrates the brand's heritage with a "stamp" of Lady Godiva on horseback, with a scarlet raspberry filling.

: Created first for Godiva's 90th anniversary, Egerie Noir celebrates the brand's heritage with a "stamp" of Lady Godiva on horseback, with a scarlet raspberry filling. Milk Chocolate Cube: Combines traditional Belgian flavors of Sirop de Leige and Speculoos cookie enrobed by Godiva's signature milk chocolate.

Combines traditional Belgian flavors of Sirop de Leige and Speculoos cookie enrobed by Godiva's signature milk chocolate. Iconique : Milk chocolate with a Belgian hazelnut praline filling, embossed with the heraldry of Lady Godiva on her horse.

: Milk chocolate with a Belgian hazelnut praline filling, embossed with the heraldry of Lady Godiva on her horse. Paris Brest : Inspired by Parisian patisserie, this brings a dark chocolate almond praliné ganache mixed with a crunchy hazelnut mousse tucked inside a dark chocolate shell topped with a caramel crumble.

: Inspired by Parisian patisserie, this brings a dark chocolate almond praliné ganache mixed with a crunchy hazelnut mousse tucked inside a dark chocolate shell topped with a caramel crumble. Lingot d’or: Godiva's signature hazelnut praliné elevated with extra dark chocolate and roasted hazelnuts, wrapped in a golden foil.

Godiva's signature hazelnut praliné elevated with extra dark chocolate and roasted hazelnuts, wrapped in a golden foil. Golden Moon : A piece first seen in Godiva's Asian markets, this piece brings chocolate vanilla mousse with biscuit crumbles and almond praliné in a dark chocolate moon shape, topped with a gold glittering shell reminiscent of caramel brulée, says the brand.

: A piece first seen in Godiva's Asian markets, this piece brings chocolate vanilla mousse with biscuit crumbles and almond praliné in a dark chocolate moon shape, topped with a gold glittering shell reminiscent of caramel brulée, says the brand. G-Macadamia: A milk chocolate shell filled with Godiva's signature hazelnut praliné, dotted throughout with caramelized macadamia nuts and biscuits crisps

A milk chocolate shell filled with Godiva's signature hazelnut praliné, dotted throughout with caramelized macadamia nuts and biscuits crisps White Chocolate Heart: Pierre Draps’ "Coeur de Bruxelles," with a buttery white chocolate shell giving way to Godiva's traditional praliné filling. This piece was made as a tribute to Brussels, the city that Pierre Draps loved.

Pierre Draps’ "Coeur de Bruxelles," with a buttery white chocolate shell giving way to Godiva's traditional praliné filling. This piece was made as a tribute to Brussels, the city that Pierre Draps loved. Cocoa Pod: Paying homage to the building block of all chocolate, a dark chocolate shell inspired by the cocoa pod, filled with a dark chocolate ganache made of 64% Costa Rican dark chocolate cacao and fresh juice from the cocoa pod.

Paying homage to the building block of all chocolate, a dark chocolate shell inspired by the cocoa pod, filled with a dark chocolate ganache made of 64% Costa Rican dark chocolate cacao and fresh juice from the cocoa pod. Croconoir: D ark chocolate ganache enrobed in a crocodile inspired dark chocolate shape.

ark chocolate ganache enrobed in a crocodile inspired dark chocolate shape. Twilight Duet: Godiva's signature milk chocolate with its lavish dark chocolate ganache, accented with a layer of 64% cacao dark chocolate on top.

The chocolates and confections are complemented by a box that blends Godiva's Gold Box and the original design of Godiva's boutiques, with flourishes on each side of the ballotin mirroring the Art Nouveau style. The artistic style is emblematic of an early 1900s movement and is still seen today in the historic homes of Belgium, where Godiva's founder, Pierre Draps, became a master chocolatier and founded the brand.

To celebrate this first-of-its-kind launch for Godiva in the U.S., Macy’s Herald Square flagship in New York City will be featuring a three-panel window installation taking viewers on a journey celebrating the magic of Godiva's Belgian Heritage Collection, boasting larger-than-life recreations of this limited time offering. The showing will only be on view from October 17 through October 31.

The Belgian Heritage Collection launches with 8-pc. and 15-pc. boxes, including an assortment of a dozen crafted artisan indulgences, now available for a limited time exclusively with Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Godiva.com, and in select DFS Global Travel Retail locations.

