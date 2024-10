Aldi has announced numerous Aldi Finds for November 2024. The limited-time confectionery items include Advent calendars,

The following items will be released on November 6:

Moser Roth Luxury Chocolate Advent Calendar: MSRP $14.99

Choceur 24 Days Chocolate Truffle Advent Calendar: MSRP $7.99

Choceur Chocolate Advent Calendar: MSRP: $1.29

The company will also be releasing Choceur Screen Printed Truffles, available November 27 for an MSRP of $1.99.

Related: Aldi debuts autumn snack and bakery items