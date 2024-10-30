With the holiday season fast approaching, Mondelēz's Sour Patch Kids brand wants to add some sour-then-sweet fun to consumers’ festivities with the new Sour Patch Kids 24 Days of Mischief Advent Calendar.

The limited-edition calendar includes two individually wrapped Sour Patch Kids Big Kids behind every door. The Sour Patch Kids 24 Days of Mischief Advent Calendar is available now on Amazon for an SRP of $15.99.

