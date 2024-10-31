IT’SUGAR, one of the largest specialty candy retailers in the U.S., has launched its exclusive Sour Patch Kids Cotton Candy, created in collaboration with Mondelēz International. The new treat is available in stores and on itsugar.com now for a retail price of $4.99.

Sour Patch Kids Cotton Candy features two of the brand's most popular flavors: Redberry and Blue Raspberry. This launch expands IT'SUGAR's partnership with Sour Patch Kids, following the release of other products like the Sour Patch Kids and Swedish Fish Sodas earlier this summer.

“We are thrilled to expand our collection of IT’SUGAR Exclusive Sour Patch Kids confections,” says Chris Lindstedt, VP of merchandising at IT'SUGAR. “Through this partnership, we have been able to translate the beloved flavors of Sour Patch Kids beyond candy, and into treats like cotton candy that offer consumers a new way to experience their favorite Sour Patch Kids flavors.”

With this latest addition, IT'SUGAR continues to innovate and deliver new experiences for candy lovers everywhere.

Mondelēz International is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.