FloZein Products, purveyor of specialty plant-based coatings, has acquired the MasterCoat line of confectionery glazes and polishes from LBB Specialties. This acquisition strategically positions FloZein Products as a provider of high-performance coating solutions for the gummy and chocolate panning markets, with MasterCoat reportedly offering unique formulations that enhance product appearance, texture, and durability.

The MasterCoat line has been developed to meet the evolving demands of the confectionery industry, aligning with trends toward premium, sustainable, and clean-label products. FloZein Products will now exclusively sell and support MasterCoat, giving gummy and chocolate manufacturers a solution to achieve results in shine, texture, and coating durability, the brand says.

Benefits of the MasterCoat line reportedly include:

Enhanced shine and texture, elevating product aesthetics

Improved durability and shelf life, helping prevent bloom in chocolates and stickiness in gummies

Sustainable and clean-label formulations, offering a natural alternative that meets consumer expectations for transparency and quality

"We are pleased to be the new home of the MasterCoat brand," states Rachel Freedman, president of FloZein Products. "These products, when combined with our zein-based coatings, will give us a complete portfolio of high quality confectionery products. Adding MasterCoat to our zein-based confectionery coatings gives our customers, old and new, choices of both zein and shellac based glazes and polishes. FloZein Products will continue to provide top notch technical service and technical expertise."

"We are excited that the ownership of the MasterCoat portfolio and brand will be transferred to FloZein Products," said Mike DeGennaro, senior vice president of LBB Specialties. "As an existing co-manufacturer of many MasterCoat products, FloZein Products brings a wealth of experience and expertise to ensure a smooth transition. The integration of the MasterCoat line into FloZein's offerings will be seamless, maintaining the quality and reliability our customers have come to expect."

