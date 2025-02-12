Dawn Foods, purveyor of bakery ingredients, is expanding its Royal Steensma product line in the U.S. with the introduction of two new items, Blueberry Compound Coating and Hard Set Milk Chocolate Compound Coating. Following its acquisition of Royal Steensma in 2024, Dawn Foods now offers a comprehensive range of premium coatings and almond paste for artisanal bakers. These two new items will be available in the U.S. in March.

Blueberry Compound Coating is the newest flavor of Royal Steensma Souplesse, a flexible, fat-based compound coating for decorating or enrobing pastries and breads. It reportedly offers easy melt, whip, and reuse capabilities, simplifying preparation for bakers. With the addition of Blueberry Compound Coating, the Souplesse line now includes seven flavors, providing bakers with even more creative options. Blueberry Compound Coating can be used for applications like a drip on a Blueberry Angel Food Cake or as a smooth enrobing layer for pastries.

Royal Steensma’s Hard Set Compound Coatings are ideal for creating a rigid shell on sweet treats such as truffles, bonbons, and chocolate-covered cookies, the company says. They are designed for bakers looking to achieve intricate designs without the need for traditional tempering. Joining the existing Dark and White flavors, the new Hard Set Milk Chocolate Coating offers a creamy option perfect for candy bars, cookies, and more.

“These products offer bakers exceptional flexibility, allowing them to create high-end results while simplifying processes,” says Melissa Trimmer, CEPC, AAC, corporate executive chef and senior director of culinary at Dawn Foods. “With Souplesse coatings like the new Blueberry flavor, bakers can enrobe, decorate, or whip it into mousse, while the Milk Chocolate Hard Set Coating provides a flawless finish for dipped and molded items. Both are freezer-thaw stable and easy to use, making them invaluable in any kitchen.”

“Our investment in expanding the Royal Steensma line reflects our commitment to helping bakers grow their businesses,” says Sarah Hickey, vice president of marketing at Dawn Foods. “These new products combine innovation with the trusted quality Dawn is known for. By broadening the portfolio, we aim to provide artisanal bakers with versatile solutions that meet evolving customer demands.”

For more information on Dawn Foods and its Royal Steensma product line, visit DawnFoods.com.

