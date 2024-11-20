Second-time host Paulaur Corporation welcomed industry professionals to its facility for a Panned Confections course held November 12-15, the Professional Manufacturing Confectioners Association (PMCA) says. Twenty-nine attendees from 21 unique companies participated.

Five experienced and highly-skilled instructors provided a mix of classroom and practical training on panning basics, chocolate, hard and soft panning, as well as polishing and finishing. Each student received a course book as well as electronic copies of presentations and took home a variety of sample product they made with their fellow attendees.

Attendees earning a certificate of completion included:

  • Areck Apelian, IFF
  • Anuj Bag, Sensient Colors
  • Alexis Barry, Charles Chocolates
  • Mike Boaen, Fuji Vegetable Oil
  • Shelley Cooper, Capol LLC
  • Lauren Davis, The Hershey Company
  • Eric Faust, Trophy Foods
  • Conrad Hansuld, Suntree Snack Foods
  • Avinash Harrinarine, Suntree Snack Foods
  • Cole Januski, Sollich NA
  • Philip Kim, Ingredion
  • Genevieve Licamele, Mantrose-Haeuser
  • Alfonso Lou, Chocolate Rico SA
  • Emma Mattio-Smith, Paulaur Corporation
  • Monique McMillan, GNT
  • Carmen Olivier, Trophy Foods
  • Bryan Ortman, Hormel Foods
  • Tommy Petrocelli, CAI
  • Marcus Ryninger, Bad Moon Edibles
  • Chris Sentle, Hormel Foods
  • Balvir Sidhu, Suntree Snack Foods
  • Kristina Stork, Bunge
  • Agnes Suleiman, Select Harvest
  • Vince Taggart, Just Born
  • Katie Teh, Sprinkk
  • Ria Thomas, Trophy Foods
  • Noah Van Horn, The Hershey Company
  • Sarah Vogel, The Hershey Company
  • Bettina Yario, Capol LLC

PMCA is grateful to the individuals and companies that graciously donated instructors, ingredients, products or other items to the success of the course as follows:

Instructors:

  • Michelle Frame, Victus Ars – Course Lead
  • Michael Gordon, Arway/Long Grove Confectionery Group
  • AJ Khoury, Capol LLC
  • Eric Schmoyer, IRCA Group
  • Michelle Schwenk, Bellis Food Solutions

Ingredient donations from:

  • Barry Callebaut
  • Blommer Chocolate Company
  • Capol LLC
  • IFC Solutions
  • Just Born
  • Paulaur Corporation
  • Weaver Nut Company

