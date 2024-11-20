Second-time host Paulaur Corporation welcomed industry professionals to its facility for a Panned Confections course held November 12-15, the Professional Manufacturing Confectioners Association (PMCA) says. Twenty-nine attendees from 21 unique companies participated.

Five experienced and highly-skilled instructors provided a mix of classroom and practical training on panning basics, chocolate, hard and soft panning, as well as polishing and finishing. Each student received a course book as well as electronic copies of presentations and took home a variety of sample product they made with their fellow attendees.

Attendees earning a certificate of completion included:

Areck Apelian, IFF

Anuj Bag, Sensient Colors

Alexis Barry, Charles Chocolates

Mike Boaen, Fuji Vegetable Oil

Shelley Cooper, Capol LLC

Lauren Davis, The Hershey Company

Eric Faust, Trophy Foods

Conrad Hansuld, Suntree Snack Foods

Avinash Harrinarine, Suntree Snack Foods

Cole Januski, Sollich NA

Philip Kim, Ingredion

Genevieve Licamele, Mantrose-Haeuser

Alfonso Lou, Chocolate Rico SA

Emma Mattio-Smith, Paulaur Corporation

Monique McMillan, GNT

Carmen Olivier, Trophy Foods

Bryan Ortman, Hormel Foods

Tommy Petrocelli, CAI

Marcus Ryninger, Bad Moon Edibles

Chris Sentle, Hormel Foods

Balvir Sidhu, Suntree Snack Foods

Kristina Stork, Bunge

Agnes Suleiman, Select Harvest

Vince Taggart, Just Born

Katie Teh, Sprinkk

Ria Thomas, Trophy Foods

Noah Van Horn, The Hershey Company

Sarah Vogel, The Hershey Company

Bettina Yario, Capol LLC

PMCA is grateful to the individuals and companies that graciously donated instructors, ingredients, products or other items to the success of the course as follows:

Instructors:

Michelle Frame, Victus Ars – Course Lead

Michael Gordon, Arway/Long Grove Confectionery Group

AJ Khoury, Capol LLC

Eric Schmoyer, IRCA Group

Michelle Schwenk, Bellis Food Solutions

Ingredient donations from:

Barry Callebaut

Blommer Chocolate Company

Capol LLC

IFC Solutions

Just Born

Paulaur Corporation

Weaver Nut Company

