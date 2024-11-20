Second-time host Paulaur Corporation welcomed industry professionals to its facility for a Panned Confections course held November 12-15, the Professional Manufacturing Confectioners Association (PMCA) says. Twenty-nine attendees from 21 unique companies participated.
Five experienced and highly-skilled instructors provided a mix of classroom and practical training on panning basics, chocolate, hard and soft panning, as well as polishing and finishing. Each student received a course book as well as electronic copies of presentations and took home a variety of sample product they made with their fellow attendees.
Attendees earning a certificate of completion included:
- Areck Apelian, IFF
- Anuj Bag, Sensient Colors
- Alexis Barry, Charles Chocolates
- Mike Boaen, Fuji Vegetable Oil
- Shelley Cooper, Capol LLC
- Lauren Davis, The Hershey Company
- Eric Faust, Trophy Foods
- Conrad Hansuld, Suntree Snack Foods
- Avinash Harrinarine, Suntree Snack Foods
- Cole Januski, Sollich NA
- Philip Kim, Ingredion
- Genevieve Licamele, Mantrose-Haeuser
- Alfonso Lou, Chocolate Rico SA
- Emma Mattio-Smith, Paulaur Corporation
- Monique McMillan, GNT
- Carmen Olivier, Trophy Foods
- Bryan Ortman, Hormel Foods
- Tommy Petrocelli, CAI
- Marcus Ryninger, Bad Moon Edibles
- Chris Sentle, Hormel Foods
- Balvir Sidhu, Suntree Snack Foods
- Kristina Stork, Bunge
- Agnes Suleiman, Select Harvest
- Vince Taggart, Just Born
- Katie Teh, Sprinkk
- Ria Thomas, Trophy Foods
- Noah Van Horn, The Hershey Company
- Sarah Vogel, The Hershey Company
- Bettina Yario, Capol LLC
PMCA is grateful to the individuals and companies that graciously donated instructors, ingredients, products or other items to the success of the course as follows:
Instructors:
- Michelle Frame, Victus Ars – Course Lead
- Michael Gordon, Arway/Long Grove Confectionery Group
- AJ Khoury, Capol LLC
- Eric Schmoyer, IRCA Group
- Michelle Schwenk, Bellis Food Solutions
Ingredient donations from:
- Barry Callebaut
- Blommer Chocolate Company
- Capol LLC
- IFC Solutions
- Just Born
- Paulaur Corporation
- Weaver Nut Company
