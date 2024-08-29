The PMCA Production Conference Program Committee has named James Walsh, food scientist, nutrition and bakery at Tate & Lyle, as the twenty-seventh recipient of the Marie Kelso Memorial Award. Walsh presented Formulation Challenges & Solutions in Reduced Sugar Gummies Wednesday, April 17 during the 77th Annual Production Conference. The award will be presented at the 78th Annual Production Conference, April 7–9, 2025, in Lancaster, PA.

Walsh joins the ranks of the 26 previous award winners (in ascending order); Edward S. Seguine, Mars Snackfood, Susan L. Hefle, Ph.D., University of Nebraska, Marlene B. Stauffer, Blommer Chocolate Company, Harold H. Schmitz, Ph.D, Mars Snackfood, Nicole Staniec, Firmenich, Bill Dyer, Blommer Chocolate Company, Greg Ziegler, The Pennsylvania State University, Jeffrey Fine, AAK USA, Joe Smillie, Quality Assurance International, (QAI), Cindy Cosmos, Bell Flavors & Fragrances, Richard Hartel, University of Wisconsin – Madison (awarded twice), Tracey Duffey, World Cocoa Foundation, Kurt Muentener, Keymount GmbH, Abdoulaye Traore, Mars Chocolate, Jordana Swank, The Hershey Company, Joseph Bell, Joseph Bell Consulting, Kerry Kaylegian, The Pennsylvania State University, Mark Kline, The Hershey Company, John Ashby, California Natural Products, Jeffrey Bogusz, Ferrara Candy Company, Carly Meck, Blommer Chocolate Company, Nina Puch, Knechtel, Inc., Sarah Houle, Ghirardelli Chocolate Company, Pam Gesford, The Hershey Company and Jenna Derhammer, Blommer Chocolate Company.

About the award:

The PMCA Board of Directors established the Marie Kelso Memorial award in 1997. It is given each year to the author of the paper presented at the previous year’s annual production conference that most significantly contributes to industry knowledge, thus honoring the memory of Marie Kelso and her faithful dedication and unwavering belief in the value of the production conference for the industry.

Marie Kelso served as secretary to the Production Conference Committee for 38 years, and indeed her name became synonymous with the event itself. In her youth, she was secretary to Hans Dresel, a salesman for Felton Chemical Company in Philadelphia, PA. As her boss worked tirelessly to organize and promote PMCA’s Annual Production Conference, as well as AACT events, she organized and managed tirelessly as well. After she left her job at Felton Chemical, the production conference became her life’s work. Kelso was also active for many years in the Philadelphia Section of AACT. She passed away in September 1995.

