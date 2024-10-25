It may be peak spooky season, but shoppers already have the winter holidays in mind: sales for Advent calendars skyrocketed in July and interest is still gaining momentum with Google searches for “Advent calendars” up nearly +1,400% this quarter.

Chocolate purveyor Lindt is rereleasing an assortment of Advent calendars for consumers this year. The Lindt Holiday Chocolate Teddy Bear Advent Calendar, which can be found on Amazon, features a range of treats including mini Lindor milk chocolate balls, mini hazelnut cream milk chocolate balls, and multiple milk chocolate teddy bears.

Consumers can shop the Lindt Advent calendars at retailers nationwide and online now. They include:

Lindt Holiday Teddy Assorted Chocolate Candy Advent Calendar

Lindt Santa Advent Calendar, Box of Assorted Chocolates

Lindt Teddy Wonderland Advent Calendar

Lindt Teddy Sleigh Assorted Chocolate Candy Advent Calendar

Lindt Holiday Teddy Advent Calendar Assorted Chocolate Candy Box

