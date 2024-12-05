To make the holiday season even brighter, Lindt & Sprüngli (USA) today announced its first-ever U.S. debut of Lindt Dubai Chocolate, which will be available for New York City locals and visitors to taste and purchase during an in-store celebration on Thursday, Dec. 12.

Available in a limited quantity, the handmade Lindt Dubai Chocolate will debut in the Lindt New York Empire State Shop in Manhattan at 9 am on Thursday, Dec. 12 until they sell out. The bars—reportedly delivered in high-quality packaging—will retail for $14.99 each. Additionally, each guest who purchases a bar will receive a hand-numbered certificate and complimentary Lindt goodies to enjoy. More bars will later be rolled out across the U.S. in various other Lindt Retail Stores in limited quantities.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the Lindt Dubai Chocolate Bar to the U.S. for the first time this holiday season, and there's no better place to launch it than New York City,” says Ann Czaja, Lindt master chocolatier. “Our Master Chocolatiers have skillfully crafted the ingredients by hand, allowing chocolate lovers to taste the global flavor sensation that’s taken the world by storm in an unforgettable, luxurious experience."

The first recipe for Dubai chocolate was created in 2021 by Sarah Hamouda of FIX Dessert Chocolatier and gained viral notoriety on TikTok by various creators. Now, the Lindt Master Chocolatiers are picking up on this global trend and are presenting their own recipe. Lindt Dubai Chocolate invites consumers across the globe on a journey into the luxurious world of Dubai-inspired flavors and textures.

Packed with ingredients that are =combined by hand, the Lindt Dubai Chocolate bars include Lindt milk chocolate, filled with pistachio butter, crispy kadayif (crunchy pastry shreds), and tahini.

The kick-off celebration event at the Lindt New York Empire State Shop on Dec. 12 will include chocolate-filled experiences throughout the day. Guests can enjoy free chocolate samples, take-home coupons, and enter for a chance to win a year’s supply of Lindt Chocolate.

Store Location and Hours:

7 W. 34th St. New York, NY 10001

9 am – 8 pm

For consumers who can’t make it to the New York City Lindt Dubai Chocolate event, a limited number of bars are coming soon to other Lindt Chocolate shops.

Lindt & Sprungli AG is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.