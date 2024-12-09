Robinson Confections, a boutique confectionery, announced their release of a global viral sensation, the Dubai Chocolate Bar.

The bar (originated by Fix Dessert Chocolatier in Dubai) went viral on TikTok in December 2023. However, with availability being near zero, several versions have sprung up around the world. The crunch of the toasted Kaitifi/Knafeh (shredded phyllo dough) with the nutty flavor notes of the Pistachio paste and Tahini (sesame) reportedly meld beautifully with the milk chocolate shell.

Pamela Robinson, founder and head confectioner, says, “After we were asked to produce this bar locally due to the unobtainable status of the UAE original, we tested as many as we could get our hands on. These ranged from oily and bitter to cloying to bland. But after sampling several from the Middle East, we found a strong commonality among the harmonious flavor profiles that hit just right, and that was our road map to produce our own.”

Pamela’s husband Todd Robinson, who runs the company's operations, explains further: “With us already producing award-winning layered Belgian chocolates, it made sense to use to stick with Belgium’s top couverture-grade milk chocolate as our shell. The superior melt and mouth feel of couverture milk chocolate, and the fact that it’s not overpoweringly ‘chocolatey’ like most American chocolate was the perfect container for the creamy filling of the Dubai Chocolate Bar.”

This bar will be produced in limited production small-batch runs, with every bar being made by hand, and available in a simple sleeve or in a hinged hard-sided window gift box. Prices start at $49 for the 16-oz bar, keeping the per-ounce price fairly in range of the original bar that started the worldwide craze, the company says.

Robinson Confections, LLC is a premium confectionery founded in 2019 by Pamela Robinson. She'd always dreamed of turning her talent for baking into a business, but it wasn't until she met and married Todd (an entrepreneur) that her dream became a reality. They began with soft peanut brittle (a Pacific Northwest favorite), then launched their own creations including layered Belgian chocolates, couverture dark chocolates, and an original line of liqueur-based English Toffees.

