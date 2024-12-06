SkinnyDipped, the better-for-you snacking brand, has launched its Topless Peanut Butter Cups. The cups feature creamy peanut butter filling on top nestled in a thin dark chocolate shell.

The cups have only 3 g of sugar, and because they are "topless," that means more peanut butter, the brand says. SkinnyDipped uses real peanut butter, with no artificial sweeteners or sugar alcohols, and they are also Non-GMO, gluten-free, and Kosher.

Consumers can purchase this product only on

, and it retails for $22.99 per four-pack.

