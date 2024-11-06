SkinnyDipped is debuting a new flavor lineup for the holidays, including Maple Kiss, Pumpkin Spice, Peppermint, and Mocha Splash:
- Maple Kiss Almonds: Combines subtle maple sweetness with rich chocolate (SRP: $29.99 per five-pack)
- Pumpkin Spice Almonds: Featuring real spices and a hint of pumpkin (SRP: $17.45 per five-pack)
- Peppermint: Reportedly including a cool, clean flavor (SRP: $27.99 per five-pack)
- Mocha Splash: Balancing coffee and chocolate, says the brand (SRP: $25.88 per 5-pack)
All products will be available as long as supplies last, on Amazon.
