C. Howard Company has debuted its newest innovation, sugar-free bottle gums. The gums are Choward's first ever sugar-free offering, and will retail for $3.79 per 60 g bottle. Bottle gum sections in stores continue to grow as consumers seek more value in their purchasing, the company says.

The history of the C. Howard Company has allowed its products to flourish in the Northeastern U.S. for over 90 years, the company says. With the growing need for sugar-free products and the higher demand for gums in bottle format, which is a value for consumers, Choward's is introducing Spearmint and Peppermint flavors initially and plan to add other flavors in the coming year.

“For years, customers have been asking us for sugar-free products - now we can oblige their requests with these two new offerings and hopefully we can expand on the flavors in the new year," says Michael Pratz, VP, C. Howard Company.

