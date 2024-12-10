Pennsylvania chocolatier Gardners Candies recently debuted its Original Peanut Butter Meltaway Grahams.

Gardners' latest treat starts with a sweetened graham cracker topped with its signature Meltaway peanut butter. The bar is then coated with two layers of sweet milk chocolate.

“This is a peanut butter lover’s dream,” said Bill Sarris, CEO of Sarris Candies, Inc., which owns Gardners. “With its sweet milk chocolate, our proprietary Meltaway peanut butter and the graham cracker’s crunch, there is nothing more satisfying.”

The Original Peanut Butter Meltaway was developed in the 1960s with help from the Penn State food science department. Since then, Gardners has created more than a dozen variations.

According to Sarris, the Meltaway Grahams came about by accident. “We were making our s'mores product and a few of the graham crackers went down the line without marshmallow and happened to get coated in peanut butter,” he said. “After tasting it, we had an ‘ah ha!’ moment, and I said let’s add it to our product line. That is how it was born.”

