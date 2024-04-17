Rice Krispies Treats' #1 most requested flavor is hitting shelves this spring to give fans a whole new way to enjoy the snack: Rice Krispies Treats Chocolatey Peanut Butter.

Featuring a new twist on the snack, Rice Krispies Treats Chocolatey Peanut Butter taps into the iconic chocolate-and-peanut-butter flavor pairing, with real peanut butter in every bite and a bonus layer of chocolate coating the bottom.

"For years, fans nationwide have written in to us asking for this flavor, so we are thrilled to finally satisfy everyone's craving for Rice Krispies Treats Chocolatey Peanut Butter," said Juan Boido, senior brand manager at Kellanova. "We specialize in making ooey-gooey treats that infuse joy into the everyday and this new flavor is the perfect snack to delight the whole family, from the kids to the kids-at-heart. We can't wait to hear what our fans think!"

Rice Krispies Treats Chocolatey Peanut Butter will be hitting snack aisles at retailers nationwide starting this spring for an SRP of $4.49 for 7-ct. or $8.42 for 14 in a box.

Kellanova (formerly Kellogg’s) is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.