Tamalitoz has launched a new flavor: Chili Pops Chamoy. With a burst of tropical flavor in this new candy, the brand is continuing its goal to make noise in the snack and candy sector.

Each pouch is filled with three flavors that reportedly provide a symphony of taste bud explosion with every lick:

Cucumber Extravaganza: a cool, zesty twist

Tantalizing Tamarind: combining the tangy taste of tamarind with sweet chamoy, appealing to those who appreciate traditional snacks

Coconut: infused with tropical flavors while bringing a creamy sweetness, says the brand

Just like its predecessors, Tamalitoz Chili Pops Chamoy supposedly brings a blend of sweet, spicy, and tangy flavors that creates a complex taste profile.

The brand is also sold online at Amazon , at Michael's, and other stores nationwide.

